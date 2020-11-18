Menu Search Log in

Wildcats enter rebuild phase

Kansas State lost its top three scorers, but will bring in several talented newcomers to a squad that won 11 games last year. Eight new players are on the KSU roster.

By

Sports

November 18, 2020 - 9:25 AM

Kansas State Wildcats guard Mike McGuirl (0) is one of the few returning players in 2020, as the squad retools with a number of highly touted recruits. Photo by Shane Keyser / Kansas City Star / TNS

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Kansas State coach Bruce Weber doesn’t have to look far to find some inspiration when it comes to winning with freshmen.

His counterpart in football, Chris Klieman, has them starting just about everywhere.

Weber lost his top three scorers from last season, when the Wildcats crashed back to 11 wins after three straight NCAA Tournament trips, and that means relying on a bunch of newcomers this time around. There are eight in all, including two junior college transfers and another from the Division I ranks ready to fill the void.

