Wildcats enter rebuild phase

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Kansas State coach Bruce Weber doesn’t have to look far to find some inspiration when it comes to winning with freshmen.

His counterpart in football, Chris Klieman, has them starting just about everywhere.

Weber lost his top three scorers from last season, when the Wildcats crashed back to 11 wins after three straight NCAA Tournament trips, and that means relying on a bunch of newcomers this time around. There are eight in all, including two junior college transfers and another from the Division I ranks ready to fill the void.