Wildcats fall short

MORAN — Marmaton Valley High didn’t come away with a victory Friday, but the Wildcat boys put forth one of their best efforts of the season.

Visiting Oswego pulled away down the stretch to emerge with a 56-46 victory.

“It was an extremely competitive game,” Wildcat head coach Gavin Cole said. “I was really proud of how hard we played tonight. Unfortunately, we gave them too many easy baskets in transition and from offensive rebounds.”