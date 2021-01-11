Menu Search Log in

Wildcats fall short

Marmaton Valley High's boys fought valiantly Friday, but were unable to pick up their first win of the season. The Wildcats were led by Quincy Adams, who scored 25 points in a 56-46 defeat.

Sports

January 11, 2021 - 9:49 AM

Marmaton Valley High sophomore Bryce Ensminger(24) goes for up for a shot Friday against Osawatomie Photo by Halie Luken

MORAN — Marmaton Valley High didn’t come away with a victory Friday, but the Wildcat boys put forth one of their best efforts of the season.

Visiting Oswego pulled away down the stretch to emerge with a 56-46 victory.

“It was an extremely competitive game,” Wildcat head coach Gavin Cole said. “I was really proud of how hard we played tonight. Unfortunately, we gave them too many easy baskets in transition and from offensive rebounds.”

Related
January 19, 2013
January 25, 2012
January 25, 2012
November 16, 2011
Trending