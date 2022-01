OSWEGO — Hot off the heels of the first win of the season, Marmaton Valley High School’s boys basketball team traveled to Oswego, hoping to continue their success. The Wildcats’ hopes were dashed in a narrow loss, 45-44.

The two teams came out like boxers in a title fight, feeling each other out and going on runs against stalwart defenses.

At the half, they were tied 19-19.