 | Fri, Apr 21, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Wildcats fall to Oswego

Five runs came across home plate in the first inning for the Marmaton Valley High baseball team and that set the tone for how the rest of the ballgame would unfold.

By

Sports

April 21, 2023 - 2:58 PM

Marmaton Valley High's Tyler Lord throws to first base against Oswego. Photo by Roslyn Houk / MVHS

MORAN — The Marmaton Valley High baseball team opened by scoring five runs in the first inning of a 15-5 victory over Oswego at home Thursday. 

Wyatt Ard started at pitcher for Marmaton Valley and threw six innings, allowing five runs on 10 hits with eight strikeouts.  

The Wildcats tacked on one more run in the second inning for the 6-1 advantage followed by two more runs in the third for the 8-1 lead before Oswego plated four runs in the fourth and fifth to make the score 8-5.

Related
April 17, 2019
May 9, 2014
May 5, 2012
May 9, 2011
Most Popular