Wildcats fall to Oswego

MORAN — The Marmaton Valley High baseball team opened by scoring five runs in the first inning of a 15-5 victory over Oswego at home Thursday.

Wyatt Ard started at pitcher for Marmaton Valley and threw six innings, allowing five runs on 10 hits with eight strikeouts.

The Wildcats tacked on one more run in the second inning for the 6-1 advantage followed by two more runs in the third for the 8-1 lead before Oswego plated four runs in the fourth and fifth to make the score 8-5.