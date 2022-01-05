 | Wed, Jan 05, 2022
Wildcats find winning combo

The Marmaton Valley Wildcats put one in the win column by beating Uniontown on Tuesday. The Wildcats were led by Quincy Adams with 16 points and Brayden Lawson with ten rebounds.

January 5, 2022 - 10:18 AM

Marmaton Valley's Jaedon Granere shoots a layup against Uniontown. Photo by Halie Luken

UNIONTOWN — The Marmaton Valley High School boys’ basketball team defeated Uniontown 47-36, snapping a prolonged losing streak dating back to the 2018-2019 season, kicking off the second portion of the season in style. 

Uniontown struggled to score, while Marmaton Valley took advantage of outstanding rebounding to create extra possessions and second-chance shots. 

When it was all said and done, Marmaton Valley had 30 rebounds and 13 steals. With production like that, your chances of winning go up, giving your shooters extra shots and keeping your opponent out of the paint.

