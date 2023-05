MORAN — The Marmaton Valley High baseball team got down early and could never recover in a pair of home losses to Pleasanton Thursday.

The Wildcats fought to take the lead late in a game one loss by scoring six runs in the bottom of the sixth inning but ultimately fell, 8-7. Then in game two, Marmaton Valley didn’t have any answers for Pleasanton’s lineup in a 14-1 loss.

Game one