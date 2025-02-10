 | Mon, Feb 10, 2025
Wildcats get quick jump on Altoona-Midway

Yates Center on tap for Tuesday

By

Sports

February 10, 2025 - 3:36 PM

Marmaton Valley High's Ethan Lawson (32) fights for rebound position against Altoona-Midway Friday. Photo by Halie Luken / MVHS

BUFFALO — A strong defensive start propelled Marmaton Valley High’s Wildcats to victory Friday.

The Wildcats burst out of the gates quickly, taking a 15-5 lead over host Altoona-Midway.

And while Marmaton Valley’s offense cooled in the second quarter, a strong response in the third put the Wildcats well on the way to a 45-35 victory.

Marmaton Valley visits Yates Center Tuesday before hosting Crest Friday. The regular season wraps up with games at Uniontown Feb. 18 and Jayhawk-Linn Feb. 20.

Brayden Lawson scored six points and Jaedon Granere five in the first quarter before Granere took the scoring mantle in the second period, scoring all six of the Wildcats’ points in the period.

Altoona-Midway was within 21-12 at the break before Marmaton Valley put together a 13-6 scoring run to lead 34-19 after three.

Granere scored 19 points, followed by Tyler Lord with seven and Lawson with six.

William Stackhouse scored 14 to pace Altoona-Midway.

MV (15-6-13-11—45)

FG/3pt FT F TP

Campbell 0 2 3 2

Smith 1 1 0 3

Granere 7/1 2 1 19

Stevenson 1/1 0 2 5

Morrison 1 0 2 2

Lord 2 3 5 7

Barney 0 1 0 1

B. Lawson 2 2 4 6

Totals 14/2 11 17 45

A-Midway (5-7-7-16—35)

Stackhouse 4/1 3 5 14

Mustain 1/1 2 3 7

Beck 2 0 4 4

Lamendola 0/1 3 1 6

Chism 0 1 5 1

Carter 1 1 2 3

Totals 8/3 10 20 35

