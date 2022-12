MORAN — Crest Middle School’s one-two punch of Lane Yocham and Kole Walter proved to be a tough nut to crack for Marmaton Valley Junior High Monday.

Yocham scored 17 points — 13 in the first quarter alone — while Walter scored 15 in the Lancers’ 52-46 victory.

The Wildcats made things interesting in the second half, outscoring Crest 17-4 in the fourth quarter, but could not complete the comeback.