MORAN — Marmaton Valley High’s receivers offered a familiar tune Friday. Specifically the one that says, anything you can do, I can do better.

The Wildcats offered up a season’s worth of highlight reel catches and spectacular runs in a tad more than two quarters, rolling past visiting Marais des Cygnes Valley, 58-12.

The win evens MV’s record to 2-2 on the season. More importantly, the win comes in the Wildcats’ district opener, which determines a team’s playoff seeding.