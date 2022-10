MORAN — The Marmaton Valley High School volleyball team stumbled to Marais des Cygnes and Northeast Arma on Tuesday night at home in their final regular season match of the year.

The night began with the Trojans of Marais des Cygnes sweeping Marmaton Valley in two sets, 25-19 and 26-24.

Wildcat Roslyn Houk served up a team-high six points, followed by Janae Granere, Mary Brown, Madi Lawson and Kaitlyn Drake each serving three points. Tayven Sutton served up a lone point.