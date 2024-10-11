 | Fri, Oct 11, 2024
Menu Search Log in

Wildcats, SCC compete

Marmaton Valley dropped its volleyball matches to Southern Coffey County and Jayhawk-Linn Thursday. The Lady Titans, after being MV, fell to Jayhawk-Linn as well.

Sports

October 11, 2024 - 1:38 PM

Marmaton Valley High's Emma Michael serves in a match earlier this season. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

MOUND CITY — Marmaton Valley High had its hands full on the volleyball court Thursday against a pair of Three Rivers League rivals.

Host Jayhawk-Linn rolled over the Wildcats, 25-10 and 25-1.

Marmaton Valley also dropped a 25-10 and 25-15 match to Southern Coffey County, while SCC fell in its match to Jayhawk-Linn, 25-15 and 25-8.

Southern Coffey County High’s Kaytlynn Winn goes up for a hit in a match earlier this season.Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

The Wildcats will travel to Crest Tuesday for another TRL triangular, with Pleasanton also on the slate. Southern Coffey County hosts Yates Center Tuesday.

Related
October 1, 2024
September 23, 2024
September 26, 2023
September 21, 2022
Most Popular