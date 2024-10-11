Wildcats, SCC compete

MOUND CITY — Marmaton Valley High had its hands full on the volleyball court Thursday against a pair of Three Rivers League rivals.
Host Jayhawk-Linn rolled over the Wildcats, 25-10 and 25-1.
Marmaton Valley also dropped a 25-10 and 25-15 match to Southern Coffey County, while SCC fell in its match to Jayhawk-Linn, 25-15 and 25-8.
The Wildcats will travel to Crest Tuesday for another TRL triangular, with Pleasanton also on the slate. Southern Coffey County hosts Yates Center Tuesday.
