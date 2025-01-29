Wildcats score big

MORAN — A balanced scoring attack from Marmaton Valley High was more than enough to overcome the scoring of Chetopa’s Lawrence Holt Tuesday.

The Wildcats put three players in double figures, while two others scored at least eight, in a 73-38 victory.

Marmaton Valley got out of the gates quickly, leading 22-7 after one quarter and 46-21 at halftime. The lead swelled to 64-35 by the end of the third quarter.

Brayden Lawson scored 16 to pace the victors. Jaedon Granere was next with 12, while Tyler Lord scored 11. Dominic Smith chipped in with nine and Ethan Lawson had eight.

Holt scored a game-high 22 to lead Chetopa.

Marmaton Valley (9-4) hosts Oswego Friday for homecoming.