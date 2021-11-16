Wildcats stay hot

 | Tue, Nov 16, 2021
Kansas State kept up its torrid play, jumping out to a 24-3 lead before withstanding a West Virginia rally in a 34-17 victory. The win boosts KSU to 7-3.

November 16, 2021

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Kansas State kept watching West Virginia stubbornly convert fourth downs to keep its comeback hopes alive.

Finally, the Wildcats did the same thing on fourth down to dash them.

Deuce Vaughn ran for 121 yards and a touchdown, Sammy Wheeler had a touchdown catch along with a crucial fourth-down grab that led to the clinching fourth-quarter score, and the Wildcats held off the mistake-prone Mountaineers 34-17 on Saturday snap a five-game losing streak in the series.

