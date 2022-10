ST. PAUL — Marmaton Valley High galloped its way to victory Friday, racking up a mind-boggling 512 rushing yards in a wild 64-56 win over St. Paul.

The Wildcats secured the victory by scoring the game’s last 20 points, erasing a 56-44 deficit in the process.

Sophomore Brayden Lawson was the primary catalyst on the ground. He rushed for 338 yards and eight (yes, eight!) touchdowns on 43 carries. He also completed 6 of 9 passes for 58 yards.