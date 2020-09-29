Menu Search Log in

Wildcats sweep past MdCV

Marmaton Valley's volleyball team picked up another win Monday, but left head coach Tara Kegler wanting more. The Wildcats return to action tonight.

Sports

September 29, 2020 - 10:03 AM

Marmaton Valley High’s Janae Granere competes in a volleyball match earlier this season. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

MORAN — It wasn’t exactly a work of art, “but a win is a win,” Marmaton Valley High head volleyball coach Tara Kegler said Monday.

The Wildcats defeated visiting Marais des Cygnes Valley in three sets Monday, 25-19, 25-10 and 25-13.

“We didn’t play with as much intensity,” Kegler said. “I’m proud of the girls for winning three sets in a row. Things started clicking the last two sets.”

