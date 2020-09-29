Wildcats sweep past MdCV

MORAN — It wasn’t exactly a work of art, “but a win is a win,” Marmaton Valley High head volleyball coach Tara Kegler said Monday.

The Wildcats defeated visiting Marais des Cygnes Valley in three sets Monday, 25-19, 25-10 and 25-13.

“We didn’t play with as much intensity,” Kegler said. “I’m proud of the girls for winning three sets in a row. Things started clicking the last two sets.”