Wildcats take third in weekend tourney

Marmaton Valley High’s Madi Lawson keeps the ball alive in a match Saturday in front of teammate Tayven Sutton. Photo by Halie Luken / MVHS

UNIONTOWN — Marmaton Valley High took home third place by winning three of four matches at the Uniontown Invitational Saturday.

The Wildcats roared back from an early stumble to take down host Uniontown in three sets in the opener; dropped a tough, three-set match to Southern Coffey County; and then ended the day with a bang in rolling past Galena and Northeast-Arma in straight sets.

Uniontown roared out of the gates, jumping out to leads of 5-0 and 9-2 in the opening set, and then rattling off five straight later in the set to lead 18-6. Marmaton Valley never recovered, falling, 25-12.