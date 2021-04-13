Wildcats thump Oswego

YATES CENTER — Yates Center High’s softball squad continued its winning ways Monday, improving to 7-1 with a doubleheader sweep of visiting Oswego.

The Wildcats rolled to wins of 13-3 and 20-5.

Morgan Collins aided her own cause in the opener, allowing five hits and two earned runs in five innings with 10 strikeouts. She also had two hits in the game, as did Molly Proper, Callyn Miller, Anna Westerman and Izzy Lewis. Hannah Jones, Allie Chrisman and Grace Westerman notched one hit apiece.