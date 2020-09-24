Menu Search Log in

Wildcats up and down

Marmaton Valley's volleyball team played well at times and struggled in others in a split of matches Tuesday in Arma. Head coach Tara Kegler said she hopes to see a more consistent performance.

September 24, 2020 - 9:04 AM

Marmaton Valley High’s Aly Ard goes up for a kill in a match Saturday in Humboldt. Photo by Richard Luken

ARMA — Tara Kegler is in search of consistency.

“We play well one set, and then take the next set off,” Marmaton Valley High’s head volleyball coach said. “We’re a good team when we do compete.”

The up-and-town pattern was evidenced by Tuesday’s triangular at Northeast High School.

