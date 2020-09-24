Wildcats up and down

ARMA — Tara Kegler is in search of consistency.
“We play well one set, and then take the next set off,” Marmaton Valley High’s head volleyball coach said. “We’re a good team when we do compete.”
The up-and-town pattern was evidenced by Tuesday’s triangular at Northeast High School.
Already a subscriber?
Stay connected to the stories and events that make your community a special place to call home.
Subscriptions start at $14.90/month.View subscription options
- Unmatched coverage of Allen County’s local news and sports, a tradition dating back to 1867
- Compelling portraits of our residents, experienced reporting and thoughtful analysis
- Unlimited online access to iolaregister.com and our archives