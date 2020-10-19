Wilhite goes back to back

FREDONIA — It’s two league titles in two years for Humboldt High’s Drew Wilhite.

The Cub junior cruised to victory Saturday in the Tri-Valley League Tournament, running the 5K course in 18 minutes, 10 seconds. Sam Neeley also earned All-League designation by finishing sixth at 20:22. Neeley also set a personal best time in the process.

On the girls side, the Lady Cubs had four All-League runners, spearheaded by Lulu Melendez’s fourth-place finish at 24:41.