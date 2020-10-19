Menu Search Log in

Wilhite goes back to back

Humboldt's Drew Wilhite picked up his second straight Tai-Valley League cross country title Saturday. Humboldt had five runners earn All-League designation with their top-10 finishes, plus had the top middle school girl runner.

October 19, 2020 - 9:00 AM

Drew Wilhite nears the finish line for Humboldt High in a meet earlier this season. Photo by Richard Luken

FREDONIA — It’s two league titles in two years for Humboldt High’s Drew Wilhite.

The Cub junior cruised to victory Saturday in the Tri-Valley League Tournament, running the 5K course in 18 minutes, 10 seconds. Sam Neeley also earned All-League designation by finishing sixth at 20:22. Neeley also set a personal best time in the process.

On the girls side, the Lady Cubs had four All-League runners, spearheaded by Lulu Melendez’s fourth-place finish at 24:41.

