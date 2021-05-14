Wilhite golden at Tri-Valley League meet

ERIE — Humboldt High’s Drew Wilhite brought home gold in the 800-meter run Thursday at the Tri-Valley League Track Meet.

The Humboldt athletes also brought other top finishes. Jada Dangerfield took third in both the 100- and 200-meter dashes, while Jessica Myers finished third in both high jump and long jump. Anna Goforth placed third in the javelin.

Wilhite added a silver medal to his collection in the triple jump, while Drake Harrington placed third in the 200- and 400-meter dashes and the triple jump. Maddox Johnson placed third in the discus; Colton Johnson did the same in the high jump.