Wilhite shines for PSU track team

TOPEKA — It hasn’t taken long for Humboldt High alum Drew Wilhite to make his mark on the college track and field scene.

Wilhite, in his first year of competition with Pittsburg State University’s track and field team, took home third place in the men’s heptathlon over the weekend at the MIAA Indoor Championships, hosted by Washburn University.

The heptathlon requires athletes to test their speed, endurance, agility and strength through seven events: the 60-meter dash, long jump, shot put, high jump, 60-meter hurdles, pole vault and 1,000-meter run.