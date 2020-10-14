Wilhite shines in Eureka meet

EUREKA — Humboldt High’s Drew Wilhite led the way for the Cub cross country teams Oct. 6, by placing fourth at the Eureka Invitational.
Wilhite, a junior, traversed the 5K route in 19 minutes, 10 seconds.
On the girls’ side, Lulu Melendez led Humboldt’s varsity runners by placing 12th at 26:09.
Already a subscriber?
Stay connected to the stories and events that make your community a special place to call home.
Subscriptions start at $14.90/month.View subscription options
- Unmatched coverage of Allen County’s local news and sports, a tradition dating back to 1867
- Compelling portraits of our residents, experienced reporting and thoughtful analysis
- Unlimited online access to iolaregister.com and our archives