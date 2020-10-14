Menu Search Log in

Wilhite shines in Eureka meet

A familiar duo paced Humboldt's cross country runners at a meet in Eureka Oct. 6. Drew Wilhite led the Cub boys, while Lulu Melendez was tops for the HHS girls.

October 14, 2020 - 9:56 AM

Drew Wilhite nears the finish line for Humboldt High in a meet earlier this season. Photo by Richard Luken

EUREKA — Humboldt High’s Drew Wilhite led the way for the Cub cross country teams Oct. 6, by placing fourth at the Eureka Invitational.

Wilhite, a junior, traversed the 5K route in 19 minutes, 10 seconds.

On the girls’ side, Lulu Melendez led Humboldt’s varsity runners by placing 12th at 26:09.

