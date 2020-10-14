Wilhite shines in Eureka meet

EUREKA — Humboldt High’s Drew Wilhite led the way for the Cub cross country teams Oct. 6, by placing fourth at the Eureka Invitational.

Wilhite, a junior, traversed the 5K route in 19 minutes, 10 seconds.

On the girls’ side, Lulu Melendez led Humboldt’s varsity runners by placing 12th at 26:09.