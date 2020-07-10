Will being an iRacing ace help produce NASCAR Cup Series wins?

In NASCAR, there is no question who “won” the pandemic hiatus: It was William Byron.
When the Cup Series ceased running in March as part of the effort to contain the coronavirus, the racers moved their competition from the real world to the virtual one.
In NASCAR’s iRacing Series, Byron, 22, was the breakout star, winning virtual races “at” Richmond, Bristol and Dover.
