Menu Search Log in

Will being an iRacing ace help produce NASCAR Cup Series wins?

Hendrick Motorsports driver, William Byron, believes his iRacing success can translate to wins on the real track.

By

Sports

July 10, 2020 - 3:20 PM

William Byron, driver of the #24 Chevrolet, stands on the grid prior to the NASCAR Cup Series Dixie Vodka 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway on June 14, 2020 in Homestead, Florida. (Chris Graythen/Getty Images/TNS)

In NASCAR, there is no question who “won” the pandemic hiatus: It was William Byron.

When the Cup Series ceased running in March as part of the effort to contain the coronavirus, the racers moved their competition from the real world to the virtual one.

In NASCAR’s iRacing Series, Byron, 22, was the breakout star, winning virtual races “at” Richmond, Bristol and Dover.

Related
May 11, 2020
May 4, 2020
April 20, 2020
April 6, 2020
Trending