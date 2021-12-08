 | Thu, Dec 09, 2021
Menu Search Log in

Williams to miss Australian Open

Serena Williams shocked the tennis world by confirming she will not take part in the Australian Open in January. The 40-year-old Williams, once the top-ranked player in the world has slid out of the top 40.

By

Sports

December 8, 2021 - 9:29 AM

Serena Williams plays a forehand in her first round match against Belinda Bencic at the 2017 Australian Open.

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Not long after Serena Williams’ name was absent from the entry list for the Australian Open, she confirmed the obvious: the seven-time champion won’t play the 2022 edition of the season-opening major in January.

The 40-year-old Williams hasn’t played since retiring from her first-round match at Wimbledon with a right hamstring injury and her ranking has slipped to No. 41. She won the last of her 23 Grand Slam singles titles at the 2017 Australian Open, and was beaten in the semifinals this year by Naomi Osaka in straight sets.

The Australian Open’s website today said the seven-time women’s singles champion would not compete in Melbourne “following advice from her medical team.”

Related
June 30, 2021
June 25, 2021
January 16, 2020
January 15, 2019
Most Popular