 | Thu, Jul 14, 2022
Wimbledon title ‘surreal’ for wheelchair tennis star

Dana Mathewson, whose childhood was rocked by a rare disease that put her in a wheelchair, celebrated a wheelchair doubles championship at Wimbledon this week.

Sports

July 13, 2022 - 3:15 PM

Dana Mathewson of the United States plays a backhand against Diede de Groot of Netherlands during their Women's Wheelchair Singles Quarter Final match on day 11 of The Championships Wimbledon 2022 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 7, 2022, in London. Photo by (Justin Setterfield/Getty Images/TNS)

In the history of the Gregorian calendar instituted by Pope Gregory XIII in 1582, it’s difficult to imagine many sports weeks challenging the one recently logged by Dana Mathewson.

On a Saturday, the San Diego native became engaged to University of Central Florida medical student Dristin Hughes. The next morning, Mathewson hopped on a plane to compete at the immaculately manicured, strawberries-and-cream tennis dreamscape known as Wimbledon.

The week ended with a wheelchair doubles championship alongside Japan’s Yui Kamiji, making Mathewson the first American woman in her sport to win a Grand Slam title.

