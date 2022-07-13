Wimbledon title ‘surreal’ for wheelchair tennis star

In the history of the Gregorian calendar instituted by Pope Gregory XIII in 1582, it’s difficult to imagine many sports weeks challenging the one recently logged by Dana Mathewson.

On a Saturday, the San Diego native became engaged to University of Central Florida medical student Dristin Hughes. The next morning, Mathewson hopped on a plane to compete at the immaculately manicured, strawberries-and-cream tennis dreamscape known as Wimbledon.

The week ended with a wheelchair doubles championship alongside Japan’s Yui Kamiji, making Mathewson the first American woman in her sport to win a Grand Slam title.