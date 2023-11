Sure, Allen Community College picked up another win Monday, the Red Devil women’s sixth straight to open the 2023-24 season.

But Allen’s 64-47 win over visiting Bethany College’s junior varsity squad left head coach Leslie Crane wanting more.

“We’re struggling as a team to be consistent in anything we do,” Crane said. “We’re so up and down from one game to the next. That’s what’s killing us.”