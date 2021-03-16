Menu Search Log in

Winston signs with New Orleans

Jameis Winston, former No. 1 NFL draft pick, has signed a free agent deal with the New Orleans Saints after Saints QB Drew Brees announced his retirement. Winston played sparingly with New Orleans in 2020 after Brees was injured.

By

Sports

March 16, 2021

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The New Orleans Saints are bringing back quarterback Jameis Winston on a one-year contract.

The move announced by Saints general manager Mickey Loomis comes on the heels of Drew Brees’ decision over the weekend to retire and provides Winston a chance to compete with Taysom Hill to be New Orleans’ next starter under center.

Winston entered the NFL with high expectations after winning the 2013 Heisman Trophy and being selected first overall by Tampa Bay in the 2015 NFL draft. He started five seasons for the Buccaneers, who allowed Winston to walk in free agency in 2020 after opting instead to sign Tom Brady.

