Don’t look now, but some big-time renovations are in full swing at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.

Demolition of key segments of the University of Kansas’ football stadium started right after the Jayhawks’ final home game, against K-State on Nov. 18.

The stadium’s facelift is important for coach Lance Leipold’s football program. The Jayhawks went 8-4 this season and will play UNLV in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl on Dec. 26.