Witherspoon takes KJCCC DI Coach of Year

DODGE CITY — Humboldt native and current Dodge City Community College head basketball coach Brad Witherspoon was named the KJCCC Division I Coach of the Year.

Witherspoon has yet to wrap up his first year as head coach in Dodge City as his Conquistadors will battle in the NJCAA DI national tournament Monday. Dodge City will oppose Meridian Community College.

Dodge City Community College defeated Cloud City Community College and Butler Community College in the KJCCC Region VI tournament. The Conquistadors mustered up dominant offensive showings in each performance, scoring 80 or more points in each game.