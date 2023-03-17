 | Fri, Mar 17, 2023
Witherspoon takes KJCCC DI Coach of Year

The Humboldt native, Brad Witherspoon, was crowned KJCCC Division I Coach of the Year in the midst of leading his Dodge City team to the NJCAA national tournament in his first year at the helm. Witherspoon has had quite the illustrious coaching career up to this point.

By

Sports

March 17, 2023 - 3:55 PM

Dodge City Community College men’s basketball coach Brad Witherspoon. COURTESY PHOTO

DODGE CITY — Humboldt native and current Dodge City Community College head basketball coach Brad Witherspoon was named the KJCCC Division I Coach of the Year. 

Witherspoon has yet to wrap up his first year as head coach in Dodge City as his Conquistadors will battle in the NJCAA DI national tournament Monday. Dodge City will oppose Meridian Community College. 

Dodge City Community College defeated Cloud City Community College and Butler Community College in the KJCCC Region VI tournament. The Conquistadors mustered up dominant offensive showings in each performance, scoring 80 or more points in each game. 

