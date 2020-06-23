Menu Search Log in

Wizards’ Bertans to sit out NBA restart

Washington Wizards sharpshooter will skip the NBA's 2020 restart plan, becoming the first player to skip the league's plan.

June 23, 2020 - 10:18 AM

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love drives to the basket guarded by Washington Wizards forward Davis Bertans in the first quarter, January 23, 2020, at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Photo by John Kuntz/cleveland.com

WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington Wizards forward Davis Bertans will skip the Disney-based resumption of the NBA season, making him the first known example of a healthy, eligible player sitting out.

Bertans can become an unrestricted free agent this offseason and is expected to command a big contract as one of the league’s top 3-point shooters.

Washington general manager Tommy Sheppard told The Associated Press on Monday that Bertans had informed the team of his decision. The Wizards are allowed to sign a replacement player for Bertans as early as Tuesday, and Sheppard said the club “will look at it closely.”

