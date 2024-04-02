 | Tue, Apr 02, 2024
Women’s tourney stars shine under ever-growing spotlight

Monday offered an opportunity for the ages, for women's college basketball stars like Caitlin Clark, Juju Watkins, Paige Bueckers and Angel Reese to show off their talents. All four did just that and more.

April 2, 2024 - 2:29 PM

Caitlin Clark (22) of the Iowa Hawkeyes celebrates after scoring a three-pointer against the Colorado Buffaloes during the second half in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament at MVP Arena on Saturday, March 30, 2024, in Albany, New York. Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images/TNS

There were plenty of people at a movie theater in central Iowa on Monday night, though very few of them were watching an actual movie.

They were there to see Caitlin Clark.

And they weren’t alone. Not even close. Millions of people — the preliminary viewing numbers are expected sometime Tuesday — tuned in across America to watch a doubleheader of women’s basketball that captivated fans like perhaps never before. Clark and Iowa, in a national-title-game rematch against Angel Reese and LSU in one game; Paige Bueckers and perennial power UConn against freshman sensation JuJu Watkins and Southern California in the other.

