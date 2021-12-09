 | Thu, Dec 09, 2021
Woods to return next week

Golf legend Tiger Woods is set to return to action at next week's PNC Championship. Ten months after a severe leg injury, Woods will take the course with his 12-year old son Charlie.

Tiger Woods hits from the 9th tee during the second round of the BMW Championship at Medinah Country Club in Medinah, Ill., on Aug. 16 JOSE M. OSORIO/CHICAGO TRUBUNE/TNS Photo by TNS

Ten months after his right leg was badly damaged in a car crash, Tiger Woods is returning to competition next week with 12-year-old son Charlie in the PNC Championship.

“Although it’s been a long and challenging year, I am very excited to close it out by competing in the PNC Championship with my son Charlie,” Woods tweeted. “I’m playing as a Dad and couldn’t be more excited and proud.”

It will be his first competition, even in a tournament Woods described last week as the “hit-and-giggle” variety that he can play, since he and his son tied for seventh a year ago in the unofficial event that pairs family members.

