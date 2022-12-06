 | Tue, Dec 06, 2022
Menu Search Log in

World Cup Viewers Guide: Round 16 wrap-up

Morocco is trying to secure its first appearance in the quarterfinals. The Atlas Lions topped Group F with a draw against Croatia, followed by wins over Belgium and Canada to reach the knockout round for the first time since 1986.

By

Sports

December 6, 2022 - 2:03 PM

Kylian Mbappe (10) of France and Grzegorz Krychowiak (10) of Poland go after the ball during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Round of 16 matches between France and Poland at Al Thumama Stadium on December 04, 2022, in Doha, Qatar. (Elsa/Getty Images/TNS)

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The final day of the round of 16 concludes Tuesday at the World Cup when Morocco faces Spain, and Portugal goes head-to-head with Switzerland for the final two spots in the quarterfinals.

The results will be decided on the field, but for Spain and Morocco, the game will be played against the backdrop of the long and complex relationship between two border nations separated by the Strait of Gibraltar.

As neighboring nations, there are ties between the two teams, and many of Morocco’s players speak Spanish and the team’s medical staff is Spanish.

Related
November 30, 2022
June 24, 2019
July 4, 2018
June 19, 2018
Most Popular