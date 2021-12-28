Wrestlers primed for big 2022

The Iola High School wrestling season is off and running. The Mustangs have competed in three events so far this season, taking home some big wins in the process.

“This season has started off pretty well,” said Mustang head coach Jason Bates. “We got in a few early season matches before the break. That’s important to help develop our skills and build confidence.”

Korbin Cloud, and Isaac Hopkins are undefeated in junior varsity action. Cloud is 3-0 in the 124-134 pound weight class and Hopkins is 5-0 in the 147-150 pound weight class. Both wrestlers took first place honors in Cherryvale, the last JV meet before the break. Cloud is 2-11 in varsity action, while Hopkins is 0-5. Katelyn Womelsorf is the lone girl on the Mustang squad. She is 3-2 and won in her weight class at the Santa Fe Trail mixer and finished second in Cherryvale.