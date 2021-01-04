WSU defeats Ole Miss

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Tyson Etienne scored a career-high 29 points, making a season-best five 3-pointers, and Wichita State battled past Mississippi 83-79 on Saturday, wresting the lead away with just under two minutes left.

The 29 points was double Etienne’s season average of 15.3 a game. He scored 19 in the second half, making 11 of the Shockers 13 points during one stretch to almost single-handedly keep the game tight while Ole Miss led for most of the final period.

Etienne scored a layup and a 3-pointer to push Wichita State (6-2) over the top, 73-71 with 4:47 remaining. Trey Wade hit, appropriately, a 3 as the Shockers tied 76-76, and Etienne free throws gave them the lead for good, 78-76 with 1:48 remaining.