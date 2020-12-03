Menu Search Log in

WSU wins opener

Wichita State University opened its season with a hard-fought win over visiting Oral Roberts Wednesday. It was the first game for WSU head coach Isaac Brown, who replaced Gregg Marshall shortly before the season started.

December 3, 2020 - 8:50 AM

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Tyson Etienne had a career-high 26 points as Wichita State narrowly defeated Oral Roberts 85-80 on Wednesday night.

Alterique Gilbert had 18 points for Wichita State (1-0). Morris Udeze added 10 points and three blocks. Clarence Jackson had eight rebounds.

Max Abmas scored a career-high 28 points plus eight assists and six rebounds for the Golden Eagles (1-2). Kevin Obanor added 27 points and seven rebounds. Kareem Thompson had eight rebounds.

