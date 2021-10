New York Yankees (92-70, third in the AL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (92-70, second in the AL East), today 7:08 p.m.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Gerrit Cole (0-0, 3.23 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 243 strikeouts) Red Sox: Nathan Eovaldi (0-0, 3.70 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 195 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Red Sox will face the Yankees in the one-game wild-card playoff.