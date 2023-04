YATES CENTER — The Yates Center High softball team proved what they are made of in a couple of lopsided home victories against Oswego on Monday.

The Lady Cats used their bats to show why they are one of the favorites to win the Three Rivers League title yet again this season. Yates Center combined to outscore Oswego 31-6 over the two games. The Lady Cats earned run-rule wins in both games.

Game one