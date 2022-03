YATES CENTER — A quick start propelled Yates Center High’s boys to victory Tuesday.

The Wildcats jumped out to a 15-6 lead over visiting Jayhawk-Linn High after one quarter and never looked back in a 48-37 win.

The victory, coming in the first round of the Class 2A Substate Playoffs, puts Yates Center in Friday’s semifinal matchup against Southeast, a 61-50 winner over Uniontown. The Wildcats are seeded third in the tournament; Southeast second.