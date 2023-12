YATES CENTER — Yates Center High School will celebrate the trailblazers who brought girls sports to life 50 years ago.

Kathe Hamman, a former YCHS student and coach, has invited players and coaches from the early Wildcat girls teams to attend Friday evening’s basketball games at Norris Gymnasium

The attendees will be introduced during a ceremony between the girls and boys games against Jayhawk-Linn.