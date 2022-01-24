Yates Center girls find victory column

YATES CENTER — Crest High School and Yates Center’s girls basketball teams squared off for seventh place in the Yates Center Mid-Season Classic. Yates Center got the best of Crest 33-21.

The game started off slow, both teams just feeling each other out in the early going. A big three by Lindsey Godderz energized Crest, while a corresponding three by Yates Center’s Addison Solander matched the Lancers.

The big difference for Yates Center came in the second quarter. The Wildcats, propelled by nine points from Morgan Collins, outscored the Lancers 15-4 to take a 24-11 lead at the half.