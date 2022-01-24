 | Mon, Jan 24, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Yates Center girls find victory column

Yates Center and Crest squared off for seventh place in the Yates Center Mid-Season Classic. Yates Center ran away with the game, but Crest tried to make it close in the end.

By

Sports

January 24, 2022 - 9:28 AM

Crest's Haylee Beckmon falls away after putting up a shot vs Yates Center. Photo by Reese Becker / Iola Register

YATES CENTER — Crest High School and Yates Center’s girls basketball teams squared off for seventh place in the Yates Center Mid-Season Classic. Yates Center got the best of Crest 33-21.

The game started off slow, both teams just feeling each other out in the early going. A big three by Lindsey Godderz energized Crest, while a corresponding three by Yates Center’s Addison Solander matched the Lancers.

The big difference for Yates Center came in the second quarter. The Wildcats, propelled by nine points from Morgan Collins, outscored the Lancers 15-4 to take a 24-11 lead at the half.

Related
March 19, 2021
January 21, 2021
December 23, 2019
January 30, 2019
Most Popular