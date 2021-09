YATES CENTER — Yates Center High’s volleyball team saw plenty of action Monday and Tuesday,

On Monday, the Wildcats fell at home to Erie, 25-17 and 25-21, and Humboldt, 25-15 and 25-18.

On Tuesday, Yates Center won a three-set thriller over Jayhawk-Linn, 25-23, 14-25 and 25-21, before dropping a pair of sets to St. Paul, 25-20 and 25-16.