YATES CENTER — The Yates Center volleyball team hosted an invitational on Tuesday with Marmaton Valley, Uniontown and Altoona Midway.

The Wildcats clawed back from a 17-6 deficit to win their first set against Uniontown.

“That was a highlight of the night,” said Yates Center head coach Carrie Cummings. “It was a defining moment for the girls not to give up when they were down. That is the grit we need to continue this season.”