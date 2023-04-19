Yates Center Middle hosts local track meet

YATES CENTER — The Yates Center Middle School track and field team hosted an invitational on Tuesday.

Local middle schoolers from Crest, Marmaton Valley, Yates Center and Southern Coffey County participated in the meet. Overall, Crest’s eighth grade girls took second place and Humboldt’s seventh grade boys took second place.

In the seventh grade girls 3200-meter run, Crest’’s Kallei Robb came in first place with a time of 14:20.56 while Marmaton Valley’s Haylie Aiello finished in fifth place in 15:38.34.