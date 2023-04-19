 | Wed, Apr 19, 2023
Yates Center Middle hosts local track meet

Area middle schools Crest, Marmaton Valley, Yates Center and Southern Coffey County met in Yates Center on Tuesday. Crest's eighth grade girls and Humboldt's seventh grade boys each took second place as teams in their respective divisions.

By

Sports

April 19, 2023 - 2:19 PM

Marmaton Valley’s Tucker Sutton runs in the 3200. PHOTO BY: HALIE LUKEN

YATES CENTER — The Yates Center Middle School track and field team hosted an invitational on Tuesday. 

In the seventh grade girls 3200-meter run, Crest’’s Kallei Robb came in first place with a time of 14:20.56 while Marmaton Valley’s Haylie Aiello finished in fifth place in 15:38.34. 

