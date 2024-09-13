 | Sat, Sep 14, 2024
Yates Center runners compete

Asher Arnold's 12th-place finish highlighted Yates Center's day at the Lyndon Invitational at Melvern Lake Thursday. Eighth-grader Elliot Ard took ninth in his race.

Sports

September 13, 2024 - 2:54 PM

LYNDON — Yates Center High’s Asher Arnold took home 12th place Thursday in the boys junior varsity race at the Lyndon Invitational, finishing the 5K course in 22 minutes, 41.38 seconds.

Other highlights include Elliot Ard placing ninth in the eighth-grade boys 2-mile race.

Full results follow:

Lyndon Invitational

7th Grade Girls (2 mile)

25. Decembyr Garrett, 22:46.35

8th Grade Boys (2 mile)

9. Elliot Ard, 14:35.89

16. Joseph Bishop, 15:36.77

JV Boys (5K)

12. Asher Arnold, 22:41.38

33. Isaac Stoll, 30:42.82

