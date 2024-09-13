Yates Center runners compete

LYNDON — Yates Center High’s Asher Arnold took home 12th place Thursday in the boys junior varsity race at the Lyndon Invitational, finishing the 5K course in 22 minutes, 41.38 seconds.

Other highlights include Elliot Ard placing ninth in the eighth-grade boys 2-mile race.

Full results follow:

Lyndon Invitational

7th Grade Girls (2 mile)

25. Decembyr Garrett, 22:46.35

8th Grade Boys (2 mile)

9. Elliot Ard, 14:35.89

16. Joseph Bishop, 15:36.77

JV Boys (5K)

12. Asher Arnold, 22:41.38

33. Isaac Stoll, 30:42.82