 | Wed, Dec 07, 2022
Yates Center snags win over Hartford

Yates Center's boys basketball team just got past Hartford on Tuesday, 47-46. The Wildcats were without some of their experienced leaders in the final minutes but Emmit George made sure to take advantage of his opportunity with a game-winning basket.

December 7, 2022 - 3:23 PM

Yates Center High boys basketball player Canon Cavender . REGISTER FILE PHOTO

YATES CENTER — The Yates Center High boys eked past Hartford Tuesday, 47-46, in the first round of its home tournament.

The Wildcats (1-1) received a putback layup from Emmit George in the final three seconds to win the game after Hartford crawled back in the final quarter. 

“Our offense was much improved from our last outing,” said Yates Center head coach Lane Huffman. “I’d love to see us execute a little better and show patience as the year progresses, but it was good for the guys to see the ball go through the hoop a little more.”

