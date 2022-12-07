Yates Center snags win over Hartford

YATES CENTER — The Yates Center High boys eked past Hartford Tuesday, 47-46, in the first round of its home tournament.

The Wildcats (1-1) received a putback layup from Emmit George in the final three seconds to win the game after Hartford crawled back in the final quarter.

“Our offense was much improved from our last outing,” said Yates Center head coach Lane Huffman. “I’d love to see us execute a little better and show patience as the year progresses, but it was good for the guys to see the ball go through the hoop a little more.”