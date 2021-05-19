Yates Center softball season ends in regional semis

LEON — Yates Center High’s softball season came to a painful finish Tuesday, with the Burlingame Bearcats claiming an 11-0 shutout in the Class 2-1A Regional Playoffs.

“We had a rough outing,” Wildcat head coach Abbie Collins said. “We couldn’t string any hits together and we just had too many mistakes against a good team that took advantage of that.”

The Bearcats zipped out to a 4-0 lead after one inning and never looked back, tacking on three in the fifth and four in the fifth.