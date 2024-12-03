Yates Center squads topple MVJH

YATES CENTER — Yates Center Middle School prevailed in an evening of Wildcat v. Wildcat basketball action Monday.

Yates Center swept all four games — two boys and two girls contests — over visiting Marmaton Valley.

The most hotly contested showdown saw Yates Center’s A team boys emerge with a 35-25 victory.

The second quarter was the decisive stanza. Marmaton Valley entered with a 9-7 lead but Yates Center had four players score during a 13-2 run to take a 20-11 lead into halftime.

Jeremiah Schnickels and Emmitt McVey each scored 10 to pace Yates Center, followed close behind by Caleb Kuhn with nine and Karter Westerman with six.

Lane Lord was Marmaton Valley’s chief protagonist, scoring 17 of MV’s 25 points. Truett Blevins was next with five. Kooper Welch scored two and Jaxon Stevens one.

Meanwhile, Yates Center’s girls were dominant on the defensive end, pulling home a 25-9 A team victory.

Marmaton Valley Junior High’s Emily Heskett (24) jostles for rebound position with Yates Center’s McKenley O’Brien Monday. Photo by Halie Luken / MVHS Marmaton Valley Junior High’s Case Drake looks for an opening Monday. Photo by Halie Luken / MVHS Marmaton Valley Junior High’s Jaxon Stevens (30) is pressured by Yates Center Middle School’s Caleb Kuhn, left, and Karter Westerman (34) as Stevens drives to the lane. 3 photos

Yates Center led 8-3 after one, 14-7 at halftime and 20-9 after three.

Ella Cummings scored 13 of Yates Center’s 25. Loryn Kress scored six, Harper Morrison scored four and Trystyn Steele scored two.

Layton Blevins scored on a 3-pointer to lead Marmaton Valley. Kloiey Snavely, Emma Louk and Aubrie Heskett also had field goals.

YATES CENTER also maintained the upper hand in the B team affairs, winning 36-6 in the boys contest and 25-4 in the other girls game

Three Yates Center B-teamers, Remington Hall, Paxton Petit and Tagan O’Brien, each scored six points.

Derek Jones, Mikale Jester and Joseph Bishop were next with four points each. Conner Plegge, Schmickels and Malachi Clark all had two. Case Drake and Anthony Sander scored two each.

Yates Center’s girls won a 16-9 B team matchup in a two-quarter affair.

Morrison scored 11, Kress had eight, Cummings four and Steele two.