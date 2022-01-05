 | Wed, Jan 05, 2022
Yates Center sweeps past Oswego

January 5, 2022 - 10:33 AM

Photo by Reese Becker / Iola Register

Yates Center High School’s basketball teams swept Oswego High School Tuesday night. The girls got their first win, 35-15, while the boys prevailed 44-19.

The girls raced out to a 17-5 lead at the half, propelled by Grace Westerman’s and Morgan Collins’ six points. The Wildcats shut out Oswego in the first quarter to start the game with momentum. 

Collins continued to be the offensive spark in the third quarter, scoring six more points, part of a 12-point third quarter for the Wildcats. The Oswego offense was

