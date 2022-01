YATES CENTER — It was an up and down night for the Wildcats as Yates Center was swept by Northeast-Arma on Friday. The boys lost a close game 40-39. The girls lost 44-26.

A two-point first quarter doomed Yates Center from the start, allowing Northeast to run out to a seven-point lead.

The low-scoring first quarter put the Wildcats behind the eight ball. They trailed 16-13 at the half.